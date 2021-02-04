World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lear were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lear by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lear by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 21,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $3,080,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $160.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $170.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day moving average of $134.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.59.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

