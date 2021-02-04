World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

