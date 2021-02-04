World Asset Management Inc Has $627,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.15.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $138.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of -209.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.71.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

