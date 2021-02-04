World Asset Management Inc Has $744,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,390,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,354,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 624.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,461,000 after purchasing an additional 883,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 334.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,110,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,644,000 after purchasing an additional 854,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 258.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 875,143 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 630,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

