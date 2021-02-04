World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

