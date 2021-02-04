World Asset Management Inc Sells 28 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,194.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,205.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,180.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In other AutoZone news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

