World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Head to Head Survey

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of CuriosityStream shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and CuriosityStream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 4.58 $77.06 million $0.85 66.48 CuriosityStream N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than CuriosityStream.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for World Wrestling Entertainment and CuriosityStream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment 1 4 9 0 2.57 CuriosityStream 0 2 1 0 2.33

World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $52.14, suggesting a potential downside of 7.73%. CuriosityStream has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than World Wrestling Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and CuriosityStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53% CuriosityStream N/A N/A N/A

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats CuriosityStream on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

