Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

In other Wrap Technologies news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,753.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,082.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $111,030.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wrap Technologies (WRAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.