Wrapped Bitcoin One Day Volume Tops $203.27 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.42 billion and $203.27 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $37,183.23 or 1.00076134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00025193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 118,796 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

