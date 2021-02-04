Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $98.45 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $56.56 or 0.00153855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $154.65 million and approximately $98.45 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00155042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00242852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,734,569 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

