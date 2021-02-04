WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in January

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 383,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 442.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Get WSP Global alerts:

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.10.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.