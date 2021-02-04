WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian raised their price objective on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$126.10.

WSP stock opened at C$116.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$120.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.19. WSP Global Inc. has a 52-week low of C$59.83 and a 52-week high of C$127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.1300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

