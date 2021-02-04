WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$126.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE WSP traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$117.62. 55,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$120.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.19. WSP Global Inc. has a twelve month low of C$59.83 and a twelve month high of C$127.54.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.1300003 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

