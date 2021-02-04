X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

X Financial stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,957. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. X Financial has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

