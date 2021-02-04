Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

XRX opened at $23.57 on Thursday. Xerox has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at $832,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 54.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Xerox by 30.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRX. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xerox from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

