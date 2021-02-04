Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Up 12.7%

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.57. 570,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 144,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Xiaobai Maimai Company Profile (NASDAQ:HX)

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaobai Maimai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaobai Maimai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.