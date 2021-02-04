XTRABYTES (XBY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $196.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $196.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00053640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00143487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008020 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 116.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00094334 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00063249 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global.

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.