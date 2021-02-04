Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Posts Earnings Results

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem updated its FY21 guidance to $2.35-2.60 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.44. 49,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

