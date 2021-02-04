YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $60.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on YETI. Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

YETI stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,501. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. YETI has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $3,764,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $463,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,368 shares of company stock worth $17,449,877 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

