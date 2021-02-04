YETI (YETI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect YETI to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect YETI to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. YETI has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,814,912.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,485 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $463,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,368 shares of company stock worth $17,449,877. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

