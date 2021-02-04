YGGDRASH (YEED) 1-Day Volume Hits $30,446.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $784,507.00 and $30,446.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.99 or 0.01327880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005840 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.60 or 0.05299764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YEED is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

