Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.38. 337,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 551,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

