Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 668,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIF opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.