Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Yum China stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 72,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,629. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.49. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

