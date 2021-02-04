Zacks: Analysts Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report $88.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $88.70 million. InterDigital posted sales of $102.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $356.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.20 million to $356.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $364.75 million, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $371.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. InterDigital’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in InterDigital by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.4% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.05. 6,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,529. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

