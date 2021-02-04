Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.42.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $6.23 on Thursday, reaching $292.53. The stock had a trading volume of 63,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.60 and a 200 day moving average of $228.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $317.60.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

