Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report $6.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.97 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 billion to $27.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $27.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.37. 21,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $32.18.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.