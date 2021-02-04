Zacks: Analysts Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Accuray has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 243,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,049.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Accuray by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Accuray by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Accuray by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Accuray by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Accuray by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $483.30 million, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 2.06. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.