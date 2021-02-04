Zacks: Analysts Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. BRP Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.28 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRP. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of BRP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $25.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $882.67 million, a PE ratio of -37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.