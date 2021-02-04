Zacks: Analysts Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. nLIGHT reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $38.56.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,609. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 37.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.