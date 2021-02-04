Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocugen.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.54.

Shares of OCGN opened at $3.11 on Friday. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $503.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.