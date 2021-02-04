Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post $291.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.40 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $326.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

ASIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of ASIX stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $23.24. 4,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.42 million, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AdvanSix by 274.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 46,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

