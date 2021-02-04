Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Cronos Group reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $5,946,990.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,856,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

