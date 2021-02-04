Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report sales of $359.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $359.49 million to $360.44 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $399.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NS. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.52. 49,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,416,000 after acquiring an additional 903,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after acquiring an additional 805,270 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 394,503 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 359,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

