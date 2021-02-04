Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Rambus posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,235. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Rambus declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,770.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,640.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $703,318.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,465 shares of company stock worth $1,172,467. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 256.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

