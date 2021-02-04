Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) will announce $90,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SenesTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $110,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SenesTech will report full-year sales of $380,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $470,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $770,000.00, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $940,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SenesTech.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,471.89% and a negative return on equity of 272.97%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

SenesTech stock remained flat at $$2.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,349. The company has a market cap of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.81. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

