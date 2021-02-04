Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post $252.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.60 million and the highest is $262.30 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $240.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $976.20 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.40 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

