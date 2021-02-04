Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $866.40 Million

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce sales of $866.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $859.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $876.50 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $954.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of COLM traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.16. 22,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,318. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.26. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 17,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,396,915.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,199,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,103 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,506. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

