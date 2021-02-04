Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Energy Recovery reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Recovery.

ERII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,296.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $199,039.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,318 shares of company stock worth $2,610,208. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at $3,612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 44,741 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

