Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.17. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

MC opened at $52.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,453,000 after purchasing an additional 300,575 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,254,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 219,278 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,056,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,320 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,011,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,549,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,700,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

