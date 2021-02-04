Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,954,000 after buying an additional 942,695 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 77,290 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.34. 818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,482. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.