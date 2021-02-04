Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Hold

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Alcoa stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,614 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 39.1% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $1,871,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

