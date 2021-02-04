Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Hold

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $346.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.95. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,465,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $59,616.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,575.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,194 shares of company stock worth $262,556. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

