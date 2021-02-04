Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Hold

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

BBD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.79. 33,219,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,687,244. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 37.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,735,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556,583 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,567,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,400 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 25,364,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,372 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 133.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,272,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,606,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 337,802 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

