Zacks Investment Research Lowers Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to Hold

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,174,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 734,244 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

