Zacks Investment Research Lowers La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to Strong Sell

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:LZB opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,817 shares in the company, valued at $21,746,255.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,201 shares of company stock worth $13,156,808. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 254.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 69.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

