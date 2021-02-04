Zacks Investment Research Lowers Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Sell

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

NDLS opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $374.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

