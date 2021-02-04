Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Hold

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. 10,124,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,386,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 82,034 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 134,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after buying an additional 1,852,086 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

