Zacks Investment Research Upgrades McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) to “Hold”

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $218.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of McDonald’s have underperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, both the metrics declined year over year. Robust drive-thru presence and its investments in delivery and digital over the past few years have aided the company amid the ongoing crisis. Robust digitalization will continue to help it in driving long-term growth and capture market share. McDonald’s increased focus on delivery and accelerated deployment of EOTF restaurants in the United States is commendable. Additionally, it is making every effort to drive growth in international markets. Of late, estimates for current year have witnessed upward revisions. However, dismal comps and high debt is hurting the company.”

Get McDonald's alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

NYSE:MCD opened at $208.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.45. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 997.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.