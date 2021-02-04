Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Zalando stock opened at $58.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. Zalando has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

